Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Used To Sing This Song For Gauri, When They First Fell In Love

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kahn's love story has always been talked about, the two have proved their lasting love over the years, and have stuck out for each other through all the hardships and controversies. Recently a clip from SRK's old interview is making around on the internet, the actor in the video, reveals some adorable details about their real romance days.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen sitting in a garden while the camera pans on him with a wide shot. The actor in the clip is talking about his love life and Gauri. He then goes on to reveal how he used to sing the iconic Bollywood song 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' from the movie Chitchor for Gauri in her locality because he couldn't see her that often.

Shah Rukh adds, he was 18 back in 1984 when they fell in love, and he did everything that people did at that age. They used to meet at restaurants, parks but since they couldn't meet that often, he used to go to her locality and sing the song for her. "This song, Gauri never liked it. Now she is my wife, but she used to find it very cheap"

Take a look at the video uploaded by a fan club account on Instagram.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film didn't perform well at the box office and since then the actor has been very careful about choosing his next project. While there have been several reports about his next project, SRK is yet to confirm his next film officially.

