    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Used To Sing This Song For Gauri, When They First Fell In Love

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kahn's love story has always been talked about, the two have proved their lasting love over the years, and have stuck out for each other through all the hardships and controversies. Recently a clip from SRK's old interview is making around on the internet, the actor in the video, reveals some adorable details about their real romance days.

      SRK Used To Sing Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara For Gauri Khan

      In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen sitting in a garden while the camera pans on him with a wide shot. The actor in the clip is talking about his love life and Gauri. He then goes on to reveal how he used to sing the iconic Bollywood song 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' from the movie Chitchor for Gauri in her locality because he couldn't see her that often.

      Shah Rukh adds, he was 18 back in 1984 when they fell in love, and he did everything that people did at that age. They used to meet at restaurants, parks but since they couldn't meet that often, he used to go to her locality and sing the song for her. "This song, Gauri never liked it. Now she is my wife, but she used to find it very cheap"

      Take a look at the video uploaded by a fan club account on Instagram.

      View this post on Instagram

      Just a snippet of the Shahrukh love story to make your day brighter. In this early 90s musical show he shares some of his favourite songs with the audience's. 💕💕💕

      A post shared by Rarephotoclub 📷📷 (@rarephotoclub) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

      On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film didn't perform well at the box office and since then the actor has been very careful about choosing his next project. While there have been several reports about his next project, SRK is yet to confirm his next film officially.

      I Kicked Him & Left Him For Very Long: When Gauri Khan Dealt With Shah Rukh Khan's Possessiveness

      Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Dance Like There's No Tomorrow In A Holi Throwback Video From 2000

      Read more about: shah rukh khan gauri khan
      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X