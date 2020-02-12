    For Quick Alerts
      Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Two Oscar Winning Films He Is Inspired By

      Fans are ever curious to know the opinions of Shah Rukh Khan on wide ranging things, given that he is the Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh recently revealed the two Oscar winning films that have inspired him to make great cinema.

      An SRK fan club shared a video of him revealing the two films that have inspired him in recent times, and both of them have won Oscars in the 92nd Academy Awards. Shah Rukh said that the South Korean film Parasite is one that has really inspired him, but he wouldn't call it his all-time favourite, which are Sholay and Dirty Harry. He called it an 'amazing coincidence', perhaps referring to the historic wins that the film had in four categories at the Oscars.

      Apart from Parasite, Shah Rukh was also inspired by Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

      Parasite became the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year. The film also bagged Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, and its director Bong Joon-ho took home the Best Director win. Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the Best Actor for Joker.

      Shah Rukh has been taking a break on the work front. The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While rumours of him signing his next film keep surfacing, none of them have turned out to be true so far. According to the latest, Shah Rukh has loved a script narrated to him by the director duo Raj and Krishna DK who have helmed Stree, Shor In The City and so on. The directors are reportedly waiting for SRK to give the nod.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 1:01 [IST]
