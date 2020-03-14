Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Brahmastra: Superstar Plays A Scientist Who Helps Ranbir's Superhero?

Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Brahmastra Revealed!

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Shah Rukh's character is one of the key highlights of the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative. The film is a mix of fantasy and mythology, and it will be interesting to see how his scientist character helps Ranbir's Shiva in his quest."

A Distinct Look For King Khan

The source further added, "He will be seen flaunting a salt-and-pepper look, and a beard." The makers remained unavailable for a comment when the tabloid reached out to them for a confirmation about this update.

Earlier, Karan Johar Had Said This About Shah Rukh's Cameo In The Film

"I don't want to reveal his role but Ayan, Ranbir, Alia and I will be eternally grateful to him for coming on board with his vision and inputs. The energy Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks on to a film set is unparalleled," the filmmaker was quoted as saying by a daily.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna, will be releasing in theatres on December 4, 2020.