Shah Rukh Khan's 55th Birthday: Fans To Host Grand Virtual Birthday Bash For King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Go Digital This Year

Yash revealed that on Sunday midnight (November 1), SRK fans will join the celebrations by clicking on a link and they will cut the cake at their respective homes. The midnight celebrations will be will be followed by a virtual birthday bash on November 2 at 11 am with selfie booths, games, SRK quizzes, live interactions among the fans, and a few performances.

Fans Across The Globe Will Join SRK's Virtual Birthday Celebrations

Yash was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it's a festival for us. Fans will have a virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming."

He further added added, "Even if he can't, I'm sure he will do something special because he loves his fans and treats them like family. Approximately 5000 fans from across the globe will come together for the virtual celebration."

Fans Have Also Planned A Few Charitable Activities On King Khan's Birthday

Yash revealed that they have also planned a few charitable activities on Shah Rukh's birthday which includes distributing 5555 COVID-19 kits with masks and sanitisers, 5555 meals to the needy, visiting orphanages and old-age homes.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan Has Advised His Fans To Stay Safe Amid The Pandemic

Recently, during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a netizen told SRK how his fans would miss gathering outside his bungalow to wish him on his birthday, the actor replied, "Iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (This time show your love from a distance)."