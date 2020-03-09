Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan enjoys an immense fan following on social media and several fan accounts are the proof. The star kid, however, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut and is prepping to embrace the fame that will come with it. While Kareena Kapoor recently debuted on Instagram, Suhana Khan has made her existing private account public.

Despite having a private account for years, pictures from her profile would leak out to fan accounts and go viral. After turning her account public on the photo-sharing app, it was verified instantly and has already reached 134k followers with 21 pictures uploaded. The bio section reads, 'So I can be like you', and her last post was 11 weeks ago in December 2019.

Most of the posts can see Suhana chilling with friends and family, giving a glimpse into her personal life. She graduated last year in June 2019, but no graduation pictures have been uploaded on the account.

Earlier, Karan Johar shut down rumours of launching Suhana with Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3. Tweeting about the reports he said, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏 "

Talking about his daughter's debut, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier stated, "Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting," but no confirmed reports have emerged yet. Until her debut, fans will have to keep up to date with the star kid through her Instagram account.

