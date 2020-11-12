Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana's Quirky Birthday Post For Brother Aryan Gives Major Sibling Goals

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan turns 22 today (November 12, 2020). Aryan's sister Suhana Khan made this day special by penning a sweet and quirky wish for the birthday boy.

She picked up a picture from their Dubai diaries where they stayed for some days for the now-concluded Indian Premier League, and captioned it as "Happy birthday to my bestie, jk eww xxx." In the snap, Suhana looks glamorous in a crop top and white skirt. On the other hand, Aryan paints a dapper picture in a white T-shirt and camouflage jacket.

Have a look at the picture here.

Meanwhile, Aryan and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba shared an epic throwback picture to wish the birthday boy. It features Aryan, Suhana and Alia posing for the camera.

Aryan Khan is reportedly pursuing Bachelors of Arts at University of Southern California. Earlier, in an interview, King Khan was quoted as saying, "I am showing Aryan a lot of films because he will be going to a film school now. I have made a folder which has all the great English classics like The Untouchables, Goodfellas and Michael Douglas' Falling Down. Right now I am showing him English films."

Aryan had lent his voice in the 2019 film The Lion King as Simba alongside his father, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version.

Speaking about his experience of working with his son on this film, the superstar had told IANS, "For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case."

