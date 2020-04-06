Shah Rukh Khan's Friend Karim Morani’s Daughter Shaza Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), reports SpotboyE. This is the first case in Juhu, Mumbai, where the Moranis live just two blocks away from the Jamnabai Narsee School in a building named Shagun, states the report.

The news has scared all the residents in the area. Confirming the development, the BMC Corporator Renu Hansraj told SpotboyE, "The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them."

Shaza Morani is the younger sister of 33-year-old actress Zoa Morani who made her Bollywood debut in the Shah Rukh Khan production Always Kabhi Kabhi in 2011. The Morani family is said to be in a state of complete shock. Karim Morani has reportedly informed people through text that Shaza had not come in contact with any foreign traveller.

Morani stated in the text message, "My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm."

On Sunday night, the people of India followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request of lighting candles and diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the war against the deadly COVID-19. But this news has indeed created darkness in the Morani family. Wishing Shaza a speedy recovery.