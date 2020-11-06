Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Salman Khan To Do A Cameo In His Superstar-Buddy's Film?

Salman Khan To Make A Guest Appearance In Pathan?

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be joining his superstar-buddy Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan for a cameo. The duo had last shared screen space in the Zero song 'Ishaqbaazi'. In the past, besides Zero, Salman did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Om Shanti Om. The latter returned the favour by doing guest appearances in Salman Khan's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Tubelight.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Is An Action-Thriller

Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report had stated that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to get back in action with Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which will reportedly be shot over eight months in multiple countries.

The tabloid had quoted a source as saying, "While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward."

Shah Rukh Khan Has Been Growing His Hair And Stubble For Pathan

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has been growing his hair and a stubble as a part of his look for Pathan. We also hear that the makers have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design the high-octane fight sequences between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film.