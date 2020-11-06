Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Salman Khan To Do A Cameo In His Superstar-Buddy's Film?
Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan to end his hiatus and grace the big screens. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Recently, it was reported that King Khan is all set to star in War director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Pathan, which also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.
Now, we have some new update about this project which might excite all Salman Khan fans.
Salman Khan To Make A Guest Appearance In Pathan?
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be joining his superstar-buddy Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan for a cameo. The duo had last shared screen space in the Zero song 'Ishaqbaazi'. In the past, besides Zero, Salman did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Om Shanti Om. The latter returned the favour by doing guest appearances in Salman Khan's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Tubelight.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Is An Action-Thriller
Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report had stated that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to get back in action with Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which will reportedly be shot over eight months in multiple countries.
The tabloid had quoted a source as saying, "While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward."
Shah Rukh Khan Has Been Growing His Hair And Stubble For Pathan
If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has been growing his hair and a stubble as a part of his look for Pathan. We also hear that the makers have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design the high-octane fight sequences between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film.
While the superstar is yet to officially announce his upcoming projects, reports state that besides Pathan, King Khan also stars Rajkumar Hirani's immigration tale and Atlee's action film in which he will be seen playing the double role of a special force officer and a cop.
Recently, during a #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when he would be seen again on screen, the superstar replied, "Will start shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon."
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Backed Action Entertainer With Siddharth Anand Titled Pathan?
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking About Selling Mannat Is Winning The Internet