Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking About Selling Mannat Is Winning The Internet
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on Tuesday, and his witty responses during the Q&A session 'AskSRK' has been winning hearts on Twitter. Among many questions about his films and career, one even asked if the actor will be selling his infamous house Mannat.
The bizarre query came from a Twitter user who asked SRK, "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? (Brother are you planning to sell Mannat)?" read the tweet.
King Khan didn't take his question seriously and replied, "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay (Brother, you cannot sell Mannat but it is asked for with a bowed head...If you remember this, you will achieve something in life)." For the unversed, the word 'Mannat' in Urdu means prayer.
SRK About Regretting Film Scripts Choices
Shah Rukh also talked about his films and sabbatical from movies. The actor has been away from the screen for two years now, since the release of Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The anticipated film tanked at the box office. One fan asked the actor if he regrets choosing bad scripts in the last ten years, Khan said, "One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...Achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....Your faith is in your heart."
SRK On His Next Project
While there have been speculations about his returning films, SRK said it will at least take a year. Responding to a fan he said, "Will start shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise...Will take about a year I reckon..."
SRK Next Will Be Seen In Pathan
According to reports, SRK has already begun shooting for Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as the lead antagonists. Reportedly, he will also be working with south director Atlee Kumar on another project.
