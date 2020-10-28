Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking About Selling Mannat Is Winning The Internet

SRK About Regretting Film Scripts Choices

Shah Rukh also talked about his films and sabbatical from movies. The actor has been away from the screen for two years now, since the release of Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The anticipated film tanked at the box office. One fan asked the actor if he regrets choosing bad scripts in the last ten years, Khan said, "One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...Achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....Your faith is in your heart."

SRK On His Next Project

While there have been speculations about his returning films, SRK said it will at least take a year. Responding to a fan he said, "Will start shoot, then post-production then cinemas to normalise...Will take about a year I reckon..."

SRK Next Will Be Seen In Pathan

According to reports, SRK has already begun shooting for Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as the lead antagonists. Reportedly, he will also be working with south director Atlee Kumar on another project.