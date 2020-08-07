Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Backed Action Entertainer With Siddharth Anand Titled Pathan?

SRK's Film With Siddharth Anand Titled Pathan?

According to a report in Peepmoon.com, Shah Rukh Khan's film with Siddharth Anand has been titled Pathan. It is named after the character that SRK will reportedly be playing in the action-entertainer.

SRK's New Film To Be Announced On Yash Raj Films' 50th Anniversary

Yash Raj Films will be completing 50 years in September, and reports state that the production house will be announcing some big projects next film. It is being speculated that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan will be one of them. We also hear that the film is expected to hit the big screens on October 2, 2021.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan Has Given His Nod To Pathan

Further, the Peepmoon.com report stated that sources told them that the script is almost ready and SRK has signed the papers. The actor is currently figuring out the shooting schedules and timelines with YRF honchos. Reportedly, the film will be mounted on a lavish scale, just like Siddharth Anand's last film War.

Deepika Padukone To Play Shah Rukh Khan's Love Interest?

"Deepika has locked her dates for a big YRF film. She will mostly be romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's big actioner. The production house has been in talks with the actress for the film but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, because of the COVID-19 scare around the country, they are yet to lock in dates for the schedules of the film. Once that is done, Deepika will work around her date schedule for the film. Right now, she has just been approached for the film and she has liked the script as well. It's a powerful role for the female lead as well," a Pinkvilla report was earlier quoted as saying.