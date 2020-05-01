Shah Rukh Khan Says He Will Miss Rishi Kapoor's Gentle Pat: His Ashirwaad Made Me Who I Am Today

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His Insecurities During His Early Years

King Khan wrote, "As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib."

The Superstar Recalls His First Day Of Shooting For Deewana

He further added, "On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hair. That day in my head I became an actor! Few months ago I met him and thanked him for accepting me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me."

SRK Will Miss This Gesture Of Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh said that he will miss Rishi Kapoor's gesture of patting his head every time the two met.

He continued in his post, "Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever."

Speaking About Work

Besides Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor worked together in two films, Jaadu and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.