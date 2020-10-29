Shah Rukh Khan To Produce Love Hostel Starring Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey & Bobby Deol

Love Hostel Is A Crime Thriller

A gripping crime-thriller, Love Hostel is written & will be directed by Shanker Raman, a National award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film ‘Gurgaon'.

Shankar shared "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems."

Love Hostel Is Set To Release In 2021

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after the critically acclaimed Kaamyaab which released earlier this year.

Love Hostel will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

The movie is slated to go on floors early next year and will release in the same year.