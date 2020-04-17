    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Urges Everyone To Be Compassionate Towards Animals During The Lockdown!

      By
      |

      After celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Saqib Salem and Arjun Kapoor, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has requested his fans to be compassionate towards the animals during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. From the last few days, many videos have surfaced online wherein the stray animals can be seen being affected badly owing to the nationwide lockdown.

      Shah Rukh tweeted, "As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion."

      Shah Rukh's tweet has won many hearts on Twitter and his fans soon started lauding the actor for being so kind and thoughtful during the tough time. Here's how the netizens responded to SRK's tweet..

      shah-rukh-khan-urges-everyone-to-be-compassionate-towards-animals-during-the-lockdown

      Rakshit Shah - ZERO @rshah2611: "This is very impressive & beautiful thought Shah sir. Its really a beautiful thought and initative shah sir to help them as well during this time. they also need to be taken care of. All living beings deserve love & shud be taken care of. Love u soo much GOD SRK."

      SRK.character.art @srk_art: "You're so right Shah, they also need to be taken care of Red heart All living beings deserve love, respect and safety. I love you."

      LindiArt@Misty4SRK: "Totally agree 👍🏼 Only you could think of caring for them too in this troubled time. Hope your pooches are OK too."

      Team Shah Rukh KhanHigh voltage sign @teamsrkfc: "Not only humans, thinking about stray and stranded animals also a much needed thing. Thanks King Khan."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: shah rukh khan
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 19:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X