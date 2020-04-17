Shah Rukh Khan Urges Everyone To Be Compassionate Towards Animals During The Lockdown!

After celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Saqib Salem and Arjun Kapoor, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has requested his fans to be compassionate towards the animals during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. From the last few days, many videos have surfaced online wherein the stray animals can be seen being affected badly owing to the nationwide lockdown.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion."

Shah Rukh's tweet has won many hearts on Twitter and his fans soon started lauding the actor for being so kind and thoughtful during the tough time. Here's how the netizens responded to SRK's tweet..

Rakshit Shah - ZERO @rshah2611: "This is very impressive & beautiful thought Shah sir. Its really a beautiful thought and initative shah sir to help them as well during this time. they also need to be taken care of. All living beings deserve love & shud be taken care of. Love u soo much GOD SRK."

SRK.character.art @srk_art: "You're so right Shah, they also need to be taken care of Red heart All living beings deserve love, respect and safety. I love you."

LindiArt@Misty4SRK: "Totally agree 👍🏼 Only you could think of caring for them too in this troubled time. Hope your pooches are OK too."

Team Shah Rukh KhanHigh voltage sign @teamsrkfc: "Not only humans, thinking about stray and stranded animals also a much needed thing. Thanks King Khan."

(Social media posts are unedited.)