Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Fans On Eid With A Message: 'In The End, It's The Faith That Keeps Us Going'

Yesterday (May 25 May, 2020), various Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. From extending greetings to sharing sneak-peek of their Eid celebrations, they kept fans updated.

Every year, people throng outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat in Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of King Khan waving at them from his balcony. His youngest son AbRam also accompanies him, and their pictures never fail to go viral on social media.

However, this year, the Eid celebrations turned out to be a little different, as everyone was homebound owing to the lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. However, the superstar extended his Eid wishes to fans with a post on his Twitter page.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always."

While fans praised the actor's tweet, there were a few who were disappointed with SRK for wishing them late. A Twitter user wrote, "Bhut wait karaya sir aapne." "Bada jaldi yaad aaya bhai," read another comment. "यह ट्वीट अगले साल के लिए है," commented a netizen.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in quarantine with his family. Besides lending a financial helping hand to multiple organizations for COVID-19 relief, the superstar also offered his four-storeyed office space to BMC for quarantine facility. He is also creating awareness about the novel Coronavirus through his video messages on social media.

Speaking about films, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The superstar is yet to officially announce his next project. However, he will be seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

