Shahid Kapoor Cooks For The First Time In 5 Years; Mira Rajput Says 'Best Pasta I've Ever Eaten'

Shahid Kapoor Dons The Chef's Hat

Mira Rajput posted a picture of pasta cooked by Shahid and mentioned that it was the one she has ever eaten. She captioned her post as "The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this is by far the best pasta I have ever eaten!!! #nobias @shahidkapoor."

Here's What The Actor Is Upto In Quarantine

Recently, during a 'Ask Me' session on Twitter, the Kabir Singh actor revealed that he is helping out at home during the lockdown. Shahid revealed that he has taken up the department of doing the dishes everyday. Besides lending a helping hand in the household chores, Shahid has been entertaining his fans with his cute banter with Mira on social media.

Here's a couple who 'cooks and cleans together' and gives us some solid relationship goals.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor Recently Won Hearts With This Kind Gesture

In times when the entertainment industry has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor lent a financial helping hand to 40 background dancers each, from Ahmed Khan and Bosco's dancer troupes.

Speaking About Work

Post the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's next is also a remake of a south film. The actor is stepping into the shoes of Nani for the Hindi remake of the Telugu 2019 hit film Jersey. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.