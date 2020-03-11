Shahid Kapoor Gets Trained By Rohit Sharma's Coach For Jersey's Hindi Remake

Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in yet another Telugu remake, titled Jersey. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer and is currently training amid shooting schedules. According to recent reports, the makers had roped in Rohit Sharma's coach to train Shahid.

The producers of Jersey had decided to get Shahid trained for the upcoming film Jersey by Rohit Sharma's coach and mentor Dinesh Lad. Alongside the actor, director Gowtam Tinnanuri was also training under the State-level Ranji Trophy coach. Shahid has been appointed an entire team including several athletic certified trainer and fitness experts from the UK.

A report in an entertainment portal also said that Shahid is currently working on his batting techniques and earlier picked up different kinds of footwork and stroke play styles from the coach. The training continued even after the shooting had begun, and Shahid still continues to train under Ranji coaches. Half of the film has been shot and the team is currently shooting in Chandigarh, Haryana.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Jersey's Hindi remake will also star Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

