Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Birthday Plans; Talks about Turning 39!

Shahid Kapoor is all set to turn 39 tomorrow, on February 25. The actor, who had a massively successfully year on the work front in 2019, has a lot to celebrate. In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor opened up on his birthday plans, and shared that success and failure may come and go, but his family is his priority.

Shahid told Hindustan Times, "I'm celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I'll be spending some time with them. It's a working birthday for me as I'm in the middle of the schedule and I didn't want to take a break."

He continued, "Being grounded is very important. Success and failure come and go but family is priority for me. To sustain a career that's long, you need to stick to the basics and you need to stay connected with yourself as a human being. I feel very fortunate that I've two kids and my wife by my side. I'm happy that we're always there for each other."

When asked about his fondest birthday memories from his childhood, Shahid revealed that he used to behave badly by grabbing presents from his guests and running away, leaving his mum embarrassed!

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shahid is gearing up for another remake, Jersey. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor, Jersey tells the story of a cricketer who wants to make a comeback to the Indian team, after ten years. Jersey is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Jersey is scheduled for release on August 28, 2020.

