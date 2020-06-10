Shahid Kapoor Transfers Money To Bank Accounts Of Background Dancers Hit By COVID-19 Lockdown

Shahid Kapoor Has Promised Help To The Background Dancers For The Next 2-3 Months

Raj Surani, a former background dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months."

Shahid Kapoor Extends Support To Background Dancers From Bosco And Ahmed Khan's Dance Troupes

"We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them we have even included those dancers who worked with him in ‘Dhating Naach', ‘Shaandaar' and ‘Agal Bagal'," he further added.

Reportedly, 20 dancers each, from choreographer Bosco and Ahmed Khan's dance troupes have been helped by the actor.

Shahid Kapoor's Humble Beginning

The actor joined Shiamak Davar's dance institute at the age of 15, and appeared as a background dancer in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal. After working in a few commercials and music videos, Shahid got his first big break in Bollywood with Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishq in 2003. Since then, there's no looking back on the actor.

What's Next For Shahid Kapoor?

Speaking about his upcoming films, the actor is all set to step into Nani's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Telugu 2019 sports film Jersey. Directed by Gowtham Tinnari, who also helmed the original film, Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid.