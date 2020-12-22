Shaine Soni Becomes India's Miss Transqueen 2020, Everything You Need To Know About The Pageant Queen
Fashion designer Shaine Soni was crowned as Miss Transqueen India 2020 on Saturday (December 19). Soni will also represent India at Miss International Queen in 2021, which is the world's biggest pageant for transgender women. According to reports, Miss Transqueen India, which was first established in 2017, almost didn't take place this year due to the lockdown, however, the organizers were determined to send a contestant to represent India in the 2021 international pageant.
Shaine Soni during an interaction with CNN, revealed that she was born biologically male but identified herself as a girl from a young age. She also shared that she couldn't understand why people around her began insisting she was a boy. Soni shared that she felt a lot of pressure from her family.
"With so much pressure and bullying around me, I desperately felt I was different and that there was a problem in me," she added. Soni left home at the age of 17 and pursued education in fashion, and began her transitioning process with hormonal therapy. Soni has graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, started her own label, and also won a reality design show.
Shaine Soni Is A Fashion Designer & Stylist
She revealed that she hadn't come out to her family officially, but kept in touch without discussing her transition, which she referred to as the "elephant in the room that we don't point out."
Soni reportedly was also a part of the first Miss Transqueen India 2017, but behind the scenes. Reena Rai, chairwoman and founder of Miss Transqueen India, had approached her to be a contestant. "I was always there to support her but I wasn't comfortable coming out at that time because of family pressure," Soni said.
Shaine Soni Was Bullied As A Child And Felt Pressured By Her Family
However, by 2020 Soni changed her mind. After winning the pageant she added, "I am in a place where I can accept this title because I have gone through so much and know how difficult it is to be where I am today. If someone reads about me and finds comfort, I think my purpose is absolutely met."
Shaine Soni Will Represent India At Miss International Queen 2021
Shaine Soni plans on using the platform to raise voice and pave the path for India's LGBTQ community. She added, "It is not just about me -- it gives me the opportunity to hear the stories of those who have felt unheard for years and can't be vocal about what they feel. I can be a voice for them."
