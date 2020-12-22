Shaine Soni Becomes India's Miss Transqueen 2020, Everything You Need To Know About The Pageant Queen

Shaine Soni Is A Fashion Designer & Stylist

She revealed that she hadn't come out to her family officially, but kept in touch without discussing her transition, which she referred to as the "elephant in the room that we don't point out."

Soni reportedly was also a part of the first Miss Transqueen India 2017, but behind the scenes. Reena Rai, chairwoman and founder of Miss Transqueen India, had approached her to be a contestant. "I was always there to support her but I wasn't comfortable coming out at that time because of family pressure," Soni said.

Shaine Soni Was Bullied As A Child And Felt Pressured By Her Family

However, by 2020 Soni changed her mind. After winning the pageant she added, "I am in a place where I can accept this title because I have gone through so much and know how difficult it is to be where I am today. If someone reads about me and finds comfort, I think my purpose is absolutely met."

Shaine Soni Will Represent India At Miss International Queen 2021

Shaine Soni plans on using the platform to raise voice and pave the path for India's LGBTQ community. She added, "It is not just about me -- it gives me the opportunity to hear the stories of those who have felt unheard for years and can't be vocal about what they feel. I can be a voice for them."