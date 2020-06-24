Shakti Kapoor Has Become A Big Fan Of Sonu Sood; 'His Efforts Have Nothing To Do With Politics'

Actor Sonu Sood has done a remarkable job in helping migrant workers from all over the country, reach their homes. From arranging buses and flights to distributing food packets for their journey, and even seeing them off, Sonu has been doing it all. Many Bollywood celebrities have showered praises on Sonu for his efforts, the latest being actor Shakti Kapoor.

In an interview with Times of India, Shakti admitted that he has become a big fan of Sonu since he began his relief efforts for migrants stranded during the lockdown. He said that many contributed money but none came out and stood in the sun to ensure people got home safely, the way Sonu did.

Shakti said, "I have become a very big fan of Sonu Sood. He is one person who is genuinely doing it with his heart. He has nothing to do with any politics around. He is not going to stand in any election. Whatever he is doing, he is doing with the right intention. He is a very simple family man. He saw the plight of the migrants and decided to do something to help them which are simply commendable. He sent so many people home. Now, even the Government is behind him and he is continuing to do a beautiful job. Hats off to him."

He added, "There are many people who have contributed a lot of money for the needy people but nobody came out and stood in the sun to ensure that people reach their home safely."

Sonu has helped nearly 30,000 migrants get home in all parts of the country.

