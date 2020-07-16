After Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi Trailer Release, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes!

Yesterday (July 15, 2020), the trailer of Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi was released on YouTube and it left netizens quite impressed! The film is a biopic on math genius, Shakuntala Devi, famously known as 'The Human Computer' for her extraordinary ability to solve complex calculations within seconds. After watching the trailer, netizens not only praised Vidya's brilliant act, but also her dialogues like "why should I be normal when I can be amazing?" The trailer has also left many netizens coming up with hilarious memes and it will surely tickle your funny bone!

Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan Wins Hearts With 'Numbers' And 'Drama'

Election ka result kuch bhi aye...



Some parties be like:- #ShakuntalaDeviTrailer pic.twitter.com/6PBAEUnm1G — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) July 15, 2020

On a related note, Vidya spoke to media about stepping into the shoes of Shakuntala Devi and said, "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how, if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster."

Director Anu Menon also spoke about the film and said that it will explore the personal life of the maths genius, about which not much is known to the world.

She said, "While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser known personal story of Shakuntala Devi- a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them."

Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. The film also casts Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.