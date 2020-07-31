Shakuntala Devi Twitter Review: Netizens Decide Whether The Vidya Balan Starrer Is Yay Or Nay

As the much-awaited release of Vidya Balan, Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime Video, we bring to you Twitter review of the film. The film is a biopic on math genius, Shakuntala Devi, famously known as 'The Human Computer' for her extraordinary ability to solve complex calculations within seconds. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also casts Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, when the film's trailer was shared online, netizens were left in awe of Vidya Balan for pulling off such a unique character like a pro. Apart from Vidya's brilliant act, the trailer was also praised for its witty dialogues. So, let's see if Vidya has done full justice to her character and whether the film is worth the watch or not.

@SinhaSomesh: "#ShakuntalaDeviReview: #ShakuntalaDevi is unimaginable without @vidya_balan. She can handle the comic sequences with as much flourish as the emotional ones. #VidyaBalan is absolutely ravishing. @sanyamalhotra07's appearance, mannerisms and dialogue delivery are exemplary."

@tweet2prashant: "Authentic, Heart Touching & technically brilliant. Vidya Kasam kah rha hun k is role k lie @vidya_balan kuch aise hi bani hain jaise cricket k lie Sachin. Wo aapke chehre pr poori film me ek dil se aati muskan banae rakhti hai. An actors power."

@BhatraiSudeshna: "Some of the dialogues were so good and Shakuntala Devi's sense of humour, some of the moments were really funny. Vidya looked so beautiful and her accent was good too I guess."

@mayekar_sujay: "@sanyamalhotra07 the next big thing in Indian film industry, what an incredible performance and @vidya_balan showing why she is the best in the business. Brilliant performance and awesome story."

@udayraj_1: "#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime is just an ok watch @vidya_balan ji gets into d skin of d character n d act stands out. On d flip side, writing should have been better especially maths episodes. Nevertheless it's a tribute 2 our Human Computer."

Going by netizens' reactions, one can say that Vidya has managed to woo her fans with her brilliant performance.

