Shalini Pandey On Working With Ranveer Singh: ‘It’s Amazing To Be In The Same Frame As Ranveer’

Shalini Pandey will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh. The Arjun Reddy fame actress will be seen in Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Speaking about her dream come true debut, Shalini said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better Bollywood debut than Jayeshbhai Jordaar. I’m fortunate that I could impress my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director Divyang Thakkar in my auditions. I had worked really hard and it was a huge validation for my acting when I received the confirmation call from YRF.”

She went on to add, “The fact that I’m debuting opposite a powerhouse like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artist and prove myself in the film. I know I have to give it all when I’m acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200 percent because he will bring it on in every single scene and deliver a 200 percent performance.” (sic)

On being quizzed about her experience working with Ranveer, the actress stated, “He is a genius at adding layers after layers and nuances after nuances over what the script originally intended to do. So, it’s amazing to be just in the same frame as him and pick up everything that he does and see his process as an actor. I think I will emerge as a better actor after doing Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reveals The Logo Of His Film '83

ALSO READ: Arjun Reddy Actress Shalini Pandey Is In Legal Trouble!