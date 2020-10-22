Shammi Kapoor's Son Reveals Why He Quit Film Industry When He Was To Be Launched As A Hero

Aditya Raj Kapoor On Losing His Mother And How It Left Him Scarred

A Spotboye report quoted him as saying, "My mother was gone in just 15 days. I had gone on location in rural Punjab where she contracted smallpox. It was for a film called Rano, which was later made with Rishi Kapoor and Hema Malini and titled Ek Chadar Maili Si. At that time Dharmendra was playing Rishi's role and Mummy was playing Hema's role. My mom had picked me up from boarding school and taken me to the location. I spent the whole month with her. Then she fell ill. My father left his own shoot and picked both of us up. Her condition got worse and finally she died. Dad was doing Teesri Manzil at that time. The death of my mother left me scarred. It took my second mother a good ten years to heal me."

Aditya Raj Kapoor Says His Spiritual Guru Told Him To Leave The Film Industry

He further continued, "By the time I was 17, I was a rebel without a cause. I was going to make my film debut. Then I found my spiritual guru. And he told me those life-changing words - Leave The Film Industry. At that juncture when I was to be launched as a hero under the RK Banner right after Rishi's was launched in Bobby, I left. I was also assisting Raj Saab and preparing to be a film director. My father questioned my decision over and over again. But I was adamant."

Aditya Raj Kapoor Talks About His Return To Films

"My Guruji instructed me to try my luck in entrepreneurship. He arranged for me to work with a shipping magnate Yogendra Madhav Lal, then Rajan Nanda. Then I started my own company. For 25 years I never looked at cinema. I stopped seeing films. The temptation to return to the industry never left me. Even after my Guruji's death, I didn't look back at the film industry. Only after I migrated to Dubai, did I return to movies," Aditya told Spotboye.

Finally, Aditya Made His Acting Debut At The Age Of 52!

Speaking about it, he told the entertainment portal, "Circumstances forced me to direct 300 episodes for a TV serial. I directed my first English-language film, followed by two others. When I returned to Mumbai at the age of 52, I became an actor...finally. My father watched every single shot of mine in promos, trailers, films. At the age of 76, he played the role of my career guide and mentor...a role he would've played when I was 19 had I not left the film industry."