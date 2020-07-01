Shantipriya Clarifies That Akshay Kumar's Comment On Her Skin Tone Was 'Playful'

Akshay Kumar's Saugandh and Ikke Pe Ikka co-star Shantipriya in an interview, revealed that Akshay joked about her complexion while on set and it made her uncomfortable. The interview with Navbharat Times quickly went viral. But the actress has now shared on Twitter that the joke was only a way of Akshay being playful on set.

Earlier this week, in the interview Shantipriya said that the character she was playing in Ikke Pe Ikka was modern and she had to wear short dress with stockings. While shooting for the climax scene, "because I wore a pair of stockings, my knees were looking darker. There were around 100 people. In front of all of them, Akshay said 'Shantipriya has got big blood clots on her legs'. He repeated the same many times but I couldn't understand it. I asked him about the blood clots on my legs and he said 'look at your knees'."

Shantipriya On Akshay Kumar's Comment "I was taken aback when I heard him. I was shocked and embarrassed. I didn't know how to react and kept thinking about others. It was very uncomfortable and I kept thinking how could Akshay make such a joke in front of so many people," added Shantipriya. Shantipriya's Tweet On Tuesday, Shantipriya offered clarification over her statement and tweeted, "I want to make it clear, making those comments were @akshaykumar's way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn't mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future!" Shantipriya To Be Part pf Bigg Boss 14 Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Laxmmi Bomb on Disney + Hotstar, while reports suggest that Shantipriya will be one of the contestants on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

