Shantipriya Reveals How A Joke Made By Akshay Kumar About Her Dark Skin Shook Her For Life

Actor Shantipriya who debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in 1991’s Saugandh recently opened up to Navbharat Times about an incident that shook her for life. She revealed that Akshay made a racist joke on the sets of Ikke Pe Ikka and how the insensitive remark left her feeling very uncomfortable and embarrassed.

Shantipriya said, “After working in Saugandh, I worked with Akshay in Ikke Pe Ikka. It was a modern character and I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear stockings with dresses. I remember how Akshay used to make fun of me. We were shooting for the climax scene and because I wore a pair of stockings, my knees were looking darker. Apart from Akshay, Pankaj Dheer, Chandani, Prithvi, Raj Sippy, spot boy, makeup man and other people were also present on the set. There were around 100 people. In front of all of them, Akshay said 'Shantipriya has got big blood clots on her legs’. He repeated the same many times but I couldn’t understand it. I asked him about the blood clots on my legs and he said 'look at your knees’. I was taken aback when I heard him. I was shocked and embarrassed. I didn’t know how to react and kept thinking about others. It was very uncomfortable and I kept thinking how could Akshay make such a joke in front of so many people.”

However, she then went on to add, “Akshay is a good friend today. I don’t want to hurt him by narrating this incident. We were all growing up and trying to become mature individuals then. I told Akshay a few years back that I wanted to make a comeback in the industry and he was very helpful. He gave me a lot of confidence and told me that he was there for me. We met at the Mehboob Studio. Akshay has changed a lot with time. He’s a responsible husband, father, actor and a citizen today. He is working a lot for our soldiers. I am proud of him and happy to see his success.”

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Flaunts 'Not Fair But Lovely’ T-Shirt: It’s 2020 And A Lot Of BS Is Getting Dismantled