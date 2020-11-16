Sharad Kelkar On Being Lauded For His Performance In Laxmii: I Am Getting More Than I Expected

Sharad Kekar received tremendous appreciation for his cameo in the recently released Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii. The film, a comedy horror, was otherwise panned by the critics.

"I have read a number of reactions and many people have been judgemental (of the film). But I have to say, it feels good to read comments from people who talk about your performance," said Sharad, who played the role of a transgender in Laxmii, during a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

On being cast in the film, he questioned the makers how they thought of him for the part. "They were thinking of other names but Akshay sir recommended my name. I owe this to Akshay sir. He is so generous and I think, we have a connection maybe. Raghav sir (Lawerence, director) too told me that this 20-minute role will do wonders. When I saw some rushes, and saw Akshay sir's essay the three characters in one scene and was blown away. It's a tough job and hats off to him for going out of his comfort zone. As for me, I knew the role would work out well. I knew people will appreciate. I am getting more than I expected," he said.

Sharad, who made his first big screen appearance in Goliyon Ki Leela - Ram Leela (2013), Sharad has had a steady ascend. He is happy with the pace. "One that goes up faster, comes down faster too. I am going slow and steady and people are accepting and loving me. I am learning with every film. I am few of the lucky to have done different roles. I never had the greed to be a hero and be launched in a biggie," he said.

Apart from Sharad and Akshay, Laxmii also starred Kiara Advani, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ayesha Raza Mishra. The film was a remake of hit Tamil film Kanchana, both directed by Raghava Lawrence. It released released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, during Diwali.

