Sharad Kelkar On Saif Ali Khan’s Controversial Statement On Tanhaji: It Was Blown Out Of Proportion

After the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan had received flak for his statement on the film's script when he said, "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

In the same interview, Saif had also hinted that he wasn't completely convinced with the script. When asked why he signed the film if he was not convinced, the actor said, "For some reason I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it."

Saif was slammed brutally by the netizens for the above statements. However, both Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who also starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had defended their co-star and said that they are not offended with Saif's statement.

Now, Sharad Kelkar, who was also a part of the film, reacted to the entire controversy and told a leading daily, "I think Saif didn't mean it otherwise. The comment was blown out of proportion. A journalist had questioned me the same and I told her that you called Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji, but others might not like it because a certain designation is given to him, similarly if Saif said something casually, it has been taken out of context."

Sharad also praised Saif and said that he had interacted with Saif and he found him very cool. "Maybe people shouldn't blow out things as it affects the star majorly when they get trolled on social media," stated Kelkar.