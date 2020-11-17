Sharad Kelkar Reveals The Most Challenging Part Of Playing Laxmii

It doesn't happen every day that an actor in a cameo steals the thunder of a lead actor in the film. We're speaking about Sharad Kelkar's cameo in Laxmii, and how he left audience bewitched with his act as a transgender woman. Interestingly, many netizens trolled the film and Akshay Kumar, but none said a word against Kelkar.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Kelkar was asked about the most challenging part of playing Laxmii, he said, "Everything was challenging. To get the body language, Raghav Sir is a master, he guided me. Then I saw some footages of Akshay Sir, and Raghav Sir was helped. I saw a lot of documentaries to learn their body language and did my homework." (sic)

He further added, "The speech scene, I had no reference of, for me to do that vulnerable scene was slightly difficult. Before the scene, I was chatting with the transgenders on sets and listening to their stories. It was so painful to hear what they have been through, ill-treatment from family and society. I think that the pain inside me helped me portray that scene well."

Sharad further shared with the entertainment portal that he also interacted with transgenders to learn their back story, and tried to understand the pain behind their smile and hardship.

"I got goosebumps and was teary-eyed. We talk about our pain but it is nothing in front of them," said Kelkar.

Talking about the film, even though Laxmii opened to mixed reviews, Kelkar's act in the film was one of the main highlights of the film. We're sure his fans would love to see him more often on the silver screen.

