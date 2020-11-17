Laxmii: Sharad Kelkar Reveals Who Complimented Him In The Best Way For His Spectacular Act

Ever since Laxmii released on Disney+ Hotstar, audience can't stop talking about Sharad Kelkar's top-notch performance in the film. He left every viewer speechless with his brilliant act in the film, which also casts Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Sharad was asked who complimented him in the best way, he said, "It is a mixed review I think. It is a big film, a lot of effort has gone into it. The kind of response the film is getting and Akshay sir is getting, I am very happy with it."

He further added that he received the first compliment from his wife. "She is my partner, my guru, she taught me the basic of acting and she told me that I was looking fantastic and she is excited to see what I did. She watched the film and was crying and hugged me saying she is proud of me. I think that was it. That for me was the biggest compliment," added Kelkar.

The Housefull 4 actor further asserted that he feels nice people are recognising his efforts, as it gives him more confidence to do more difficult characters.

Sharad also revealed the reason behind saying yes to Laxmii and said, "I was ready in the first go when they offered me the role. As I said, I want to experiment with roles and do different characters. I have seen Kanchana multiple times, so when they approached me for the role, I knew what it was and I said yes in the first go."

