Sharmila Tagore On Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan’s Death: I Have Lost My Two Favourite Actors

On Tragedy

After learning about major tragedies that happened in Indian Cinema, Sharmila Tagore said, "Why these younger actors going and the older ones are still around? First, we lost Irrfan who was an absolute favourite and now Rishi Kapoor who was not only a fabulous actor but also part of my family. In fact, I'm trying to call (daughter-in-law, Rishi's niece) Kareena since morning. But can't get through."

Fond Of Irrfan Khan

Sharmila Tagore ji was fond of Irrfan Khan. The actor impressed her with his acting talent and dedication towards craft. Speaking about the same, Sharmila ji said, "I took Irrfan's death very personally. He was an actor I related deeply to. His performances in films like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, for which he won the National award, and The Namesake were so subtle layered and brilliant...I've lost track of how many times I've seen The Namesake. Irrfan transformed into a Bengali gentleman. He learnt Bengali for the film. My daughter Soha has done three films with Irrfan. I'm very envious of her."

Meeting With Irrfan Khan

Remembering meeting Irrfan Khan at an International Film Festival some years ago, Sharmila Tagore said, "I remember him as very silent, not saying much but very observant. He spoke about how important it was for an actor like who believed in realistic acting to bridge the gap between niche and populist cinema, and how realistic acting became boring after a point. Irrfan wanted to change that. If you watch his performances keenly he always ended his scenes on an ambiguous note...a quirky twitch of the eyebrow, a cryptic smile. His performances intrigued me. I wanted to know what he was going to do next. What was he hiding?"

Sweet Words For Rishi Kapoor

Sharmila Tagore admitted that Rishi Kapoor was just opposite to Irrfan Khan. She said, "He came on the screen like a bright light and embraced the audience. Unlike Irrfan who always seemed to withhold something, Rishi spilt it all out and connected unconditionally with the audience. No matter what he played, the lover boy or the old father in 102 Not Out he was completely into character. I remember this film of his with Dimple Kapadia, Pyaar Mein Twist where he was shown walking his dog. He looked so proper and gentlemanly. In Hum Tum he came into the plot midway. But the screen brightened the minute he walked in. Rishi had a rare ability to immerse himself in every character completely. And he was a people's person. He could connect with the audience immediately."

When Sharmila & Rishi Won A Joint Award

Some years ago, Sharmila Tagore and Rishi Kapoor received a joint award of Lifetime Achievement. Speaking about the memory, she said, "We were both given Filmfare awards for Lifetime Achievement. Rishi openly grumbled about why he was being bracketed with me since I was around for so much longer. That's he was. He spoke his mind regardless of the repercussions. Recently he tweeted about liquor shops being opened during the lockdown. People were outraged. But he had a point. Those addicted to alcohol are bound to get restless sitting at home."

Sharmila Tagore On Double Loss To Indian Cinema

Sharmila ji said, "Irrfan and Rishi had both gone for treatment of their cancer. They came back and we all hoped that they would be fine. That was not to be. I don't know what greater calamities this year has in store."