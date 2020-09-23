Sharvari Wagh Signs 3-Film Deal With YRF; New Project After Bunty Aur Babli 2 Will Be Announced Soon

Sharvari Was Trained By Aditya Chopra

Sharvari Wagh reportedly was trained by filmmaker Aditya Chopra for two years before she faced the camera in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The source also stated in the report that Sharvari is a "talent to watch out for" and that "her acting skills are totally on point."

Sharvari Was Seen In Kabir Khan's Show The Forgotten Army

Notably, Sharvari was last seen in Kabir Khan's digital debut show, The Forgotten Army alongside Sunny Kaushal. She was highly praised by critics and audience alike for her performance in the Amazon Prime original. Meanwhile, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 recently wrapped up the shooting and the film is gearing up for a release.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Was Set To Release On June 26

The film was set to release on June 26, but the release was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The makers have touted it as a reboot sequel, after the release of original crime comedy in 2005. The makers have claimed the sequel will take a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of con duos.