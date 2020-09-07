Shatrughan Sinha Asks If Sushant Will Be Pleased By The Treatment Given To Rhea Chakraborty

Fellow industry actors and fans have rallied together for months on end to seek justice for late Sushant Singh Rajput. The case currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate officials and Narcotics Control Bureau has made two arrests on drug charges. While Rhea Chakraborty is still being questioned by the NCB, B-town celebs were baffled to see the actress being mobbed by media while on her way to the NCB office.

Many celebrities shared their disappointment on social media, and now, Shatrughan Sinha in an interview said that the late actor probably didn't want this kind of treatment for Rhea. He added that the law should be allowed to take its own course. Talking about Rhea's media trial he asked, "I don't know the girl. But I do know that she was close to Sushant Singh Rajput. I want to ask Sushant's fans: do you think he would be pleased with the treatment being given to her?"

Sinha Request For A Fair Trail Elaborating further, Sinha requested for a fair trial and not by media. He told Bollywood Hungama, "And by trial I don't mean trial by media. There is a trusted and respected judicial system in India. Let them decide whether she's guilty or not. The CBI is investigating the case. Let them do their job. Please do not try to influence the governmental agencies." Shatrughan Sinha Adds People Are Using Media For Their Benefit He also called out people who have been using the media exposure for their own benefit. Sinha went on to say that some people who have been voicing their opinion on the matter have been in the news and added, "They see this as their chance to become relevant again. That's really sad." Rhea Is Being Questioned By NCB After Showik's Arrest According to reports, after Showik Chakraborty's arrest, Rhea was also questioned for about eight hours yesterday (September 6) by the NCB and was summoned again on Monday, September 7.

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Rhea Chakraborty Outside NCB Office

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Never Made To Feel Like An Outsider: Shatrughan Sinha On Nepotism Debate