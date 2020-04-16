Shatrughan Sinha Defends Daughter Sonakshi Sinha; Says She Has Been Home Since Lockdown

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha lashed out at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter, after he shared a picture of the actress and claimed that she had stepped out to shoot amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the actress's father, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to this controversy.

The Kalicharan actor told the online entertainment portal that his daughter has been home ever since the lockdown started. He said, "Kahan shooting? Kaun si shooting? Sonakshi has been home with us throughout since the lockdown. Hum log ke ghar mein koi pagal nahin hai. No one is stepping out at a time when our beloved Prime Minister, the real action hero, Modiji has very wisely and sternly asked everyone to stay indoors."

He further jokingly added, "If Sonakshi has been spotted then it must be her double. It is said all of us have an exact duplicate somewhere in the world. Looks like Sonakshi's duplicate is right here in Mumbai."

Shatrughan Sinha said that we all need to get more responsible while making allegations against others. "Misinformation is the biggest monster in these difficult times of the virus. Don't spread unverified information. Things can get very difficult for you," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi and Vivek Agnihotri indulged in a war-of-words on Twitter, after the latter alleged that she was shooting amid the lockdown.

The Force 2 actress immediately clarified that the picture was taken last year on the sets of Farah Khan's chat show, Backbenchers. She slammed Vivek and told him that being from the industry, he should know better than to level such allegations against her. However, the filmmaker claimed that he was targetting the tabloid and not the actor.

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Spreading Fake News, Claiming She Is Shooting Amid Lockdown

Mukesh Khanna: If Shatruji Feels That Taking Sonakshi's Name Was A Mistake, Then Yes, It Is