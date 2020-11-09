Shatrughan Sinha Defends Firoz Nadiadwala; Says 'I Fear He Has Been Framed By His Enemies'

Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To The Allegations Against Firoz Nadiadwala And His Wife

The veteran actor told Spotboye, "I know the law will take its course. And I've full faith in our legal system. And I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs, is simply preposterous. Yeh to kal koi bhi kisi ke bare kuch bhi bol sakta hai (anyone can say anything about anyone). I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz."

'I Can't Think Of Anything More Outrageous,' Says Shatrughan Sinha

He further continued, "I've worked in his films. More than professional, we share a personal relationship for many years. Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaler and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession...I can't think of anything more outrageous. It just goes to prove that anything can happen to anybody. Like Arnab Goswami's arrest. We may not always agree with his style of journalism. But what's happening to him should not be happening."

Shatrughan Sinha Feels Firoz Nadiadwala Is Being Framed By His Enemies

"He doesn't consume any intoxicant. I fear he has been framed by his enemies. He has many enemies in the film industry. If that is the case, then Firoz must be given justice. We are rapidly creating a totally unjust intolerant society," Shatrughan Sinha told the entertainment portal.