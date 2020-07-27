shatrughan-sinha-says-when-govinda-s-time-wasn-t-great-bollywood-started-shunning-him-out

During his recent interaction with Republic TV, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha slammed Bollywood for forgetting one of the best actors of the film industry, Govinda, because of a bad phase in his career. Shatrughan praised Govinda and said that he himself is an institute of acting.

He said, "There's one actor, who everyone is trying to forget these days but he is really brilliant, better than 99% actors, Govinda. Complete actor. See what happened to him over time and how it was done."

He further added, "The way Govinda developed himself as an artist like Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, he has taught himself and persevered in the industry. The way he kept learning..especially his dancing and his timings.. he became an institution in himself.. good actors got inspired by him and mimicking him. But when his time wasn't so great, they started shunning him out. I saw how his film, which was in production, was taken over due to some people. The film was already made but he still had to suffer through all of this."

In the same interview, Shatrughan Sinha also backed Kangana and praised the actress for taking a stand against the wrongdoings in the industry.

Sonu Nigam Says If Kangana Ranaut Claims That A Sandal Was Hurled At Her, 'I Choose To Believe Her'

He said, "Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery."

Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, Sonakshi is not very fond of Kangana's explosive statements that she had given against actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. In fact, the actress cheered for Taapsee, when she hit back at Kangana.

But as they say, to each his own!