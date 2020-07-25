Shatrughan Sinha Slams B-Town Bigwigs For Mocking Kangana: This Industry Isn't Your Father's Estate

Shatrughan Sinha Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut

The senior actor praised Kangana for reaching where she is without any "left, right or center's support." He said that she is "intelligent, sharp, has dignity and has struggled to be on her own in this film industry."

Shatrughan Sinha Lashes Out At Bollywood Bigwigs For Mocking Kangana

Referring to Karan Johar's London School of Economics video (from 2017), he slammed those who threatened Kangana to quit the industry and said, "People say bad things about Kangana and they are wrong, highly condemnable, shameful and painful - What is the point in saying? If you can't boost someone's morale, don't do it. But this is what you'll do? Will you condemn someone like this by character assassination and try to ruin their life like this? Who are you? What support did she seek from you? What financial aid did she take from you? What blessings did she seek from you?"

'Aap Hain Koun, Film Industry Aapke Pitaji Ki Jaagir Hai?', Asks Shatrughan Sinha

"Based on her own determination and commitment, based on her own confidence and her passion, she (Kangana) has progressed in life and the same way, our Sushant Singh Rajput was also rising. He was a big star and he had all the chances to become even a bigger star. It seems that the opportunities were crushed for him. Let me tell you, this industry is not your father's estate. This belongs to everyone," Sinha told Republic TV.

Shatrughan Sinha Also Takes A Dig At Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan

Taking a jibe at Karan Johar's talk show, the actor said, "During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies."

Shatrughan Sinha Says People Who Speak Against Kangana Are Jealous Of Her

Defending Kangana, Shatrughan told Republic TV that those who speak against the Manikarnika actress, are very jealous of her. He further said that these people are "irritated and jealous" because she has achieved so much without their mercy, their will, without joining our groups or any blessings from them."