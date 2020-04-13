Shaza Morani Discharged From Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Negative; Says 'So Happy To Be Home'

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani recently tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus test. After undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital and testing negative two consecutive times, she has been discharged from the hospital.

A Times Of India report quoted Shaza as saying, "I've been tested negative twice, so I'm being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon."

Meanwhile, Shaza's actor-sister Zoa Morani and dad Karim Morani, who also tested positive for COVID-19, are currently undergoing medical treatment for the same. "They're doing well. I am hoping to have them home as soon as possible," Shaza was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

Earlier, Shaza took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note to thank everyone who has been a strong pillar of support to her and captioned it as, "So happy to be home. I wrote this letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It's long so please bear with me 😋It felt so good. Can't wait to read the book with everyone's experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com''. (sic)

She wrote in her note, "I get so greatly affected by the erroneous ways of our human race, but ever so often I come across people who restore my faith. It's 3am on Day 20 of me putting myself in quarantine (day 4 of complete isolation in Nanavati hospital). My lights are off and l'm all tucked in but can't sleep. Weirdly it's not of stress or depression. I have a smile on my face and felt inspired to write this."

Shaza also thanked her parents and her sister, Zoa and further continued, "Finally the biggest thank you... to the doctors, nurses, cleaners, pantry workers who have not seen their families for over a month, and are putting themselves at risk every day for me. Hope you get back to your families safely. I can only īmagīne the joy you will feel when you finally meet them. I wish that joy for you."

Shaza travelled to Sri Lanka last month and developed COVID-19 symptoms on March 20.

