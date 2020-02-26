Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker-Divya Dutta's Queer Love Story Is Full Of Emotions

After Ayushmann Khurrana's gay love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, make way for one more same-sex love story. The trailer of Sheer Qorma starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi was unveiled on Tuesday evening. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, who previously helmed Sisak, the LGBTQ+ narrative has Swara and Divya playing a queer couple.

The 2.18 minute trailer begins with a dining table conversation between Sitara (played by Swara Bhasker), Saira (played by Divya Dutta) and Saira's family. When Sitara calls Saira 'they', the latter reveals that they identify as non-binary which leads to some tension in the family.

Shabana Azmi plays Saira's homophobic mother who refuses to to accept her daughter's relationship and calls it unholy and against nature's law. The rest of the trailer then gives us a glimpse of how the couple brace themselves to win their family's approval and question the society's stigma against homosexuality.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the film, Divya Dutta was earlier quoted as saying by a tabloid, "For me, Sheer Qorma is not just a film. It's a story about relationships- including this woman with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the tabboo that exists in our society."

"The idea of Sheer Qorma came to me while I was traveling to various film festivals for the last two years with Sisak. I realised that everyone is talking about gay men or bisexual men, but nobody was really talking about women in the LGBTQIA+ community. There are very few films from the LGBTQIA+ spectrum that talk about women as protagonists. Other than that, nobody is really talking about religion and sexuality, which I think is imperative, given the world we live in. I think religion, by default, becomes a part of our socio-political understanding in the world we live in today, and I wanted to make a gentle story, with a backdrop of religion and sexuality," director Faraz Arif Ansari earlier told Times Of India.

Sheer Qorma is yet to get a release date.

