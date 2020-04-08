Shefali Shah Is Not COVID-19 Positive; Delhi Crime Actress Says Her Facebook Account Was Hacked

Actress Shefali Shah recently revealed that she has not tested COVID-19 positive after a post on her Facebook account got viral on social media. Apparently, a FB post stated that Shefali Shah has tested positive for Coronavirus and since then, the actress has been getting a lot of messages from her fans and friends.

Rubbishing the reports, the Delhi Crime actress shared a long Instagram note in which she revealed that her Facebook account has been hacked. Shefali Shah shared a picture of herself from the balcony in which she is enjoying a beautiful horizon.

Shefali Shah wrote, "My FB account was hacked last night and I woke up to a flurry of messages of concern of care of people reaching out and saying wonderful things to me and saying that if I need to talk I should call. Some people even shared their telephone numbers. These are people I've met, probably never met or met briefly, or occasionally sometime somewhere. of them and all of them just showed care and concern."

Shefali further wrote, "A lot of them in fact also said this doesn't sound like you it's not a positive voice and it just doesn't sound like you and we are hoping your account (not good) but rather hacked than you ever saying something like this. Because you're valuable and precious."

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was overwhelmed with fans' love for her. Reacting to all the love, Shefali Shah said, "It was so heart warming to see these messages from strangers from acquaintances from friends and it was lovely to know that people reach out to you when they sense you need them or just because they care. I don't think they did it just because I'm an actor they just did it because they care about a fellow human being."

"I want to say that I'm absolutely fine. And dealing with this entire situation as well as everyone else is dealing with it. dealing. I'm fine and I would never think of something so drastically negative. All of us at home are fine and safe we are not corona positive as was one of the things that was written in my post. (By god knows who.) Thank you all. Thank you so much for reaching out and being there it means a lot to me," Shefali concluded.

Also Read : Bollywood Does Not Know What To Do With Female Actors After A Certain Age!

On a related note, celebrities like Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani with her sister Shaza Morani and Purab Kohli and his family have tested COVID-19 positive. Amongst all, Kanika Kapoor and Purab Kohli & family have been fully recovered.