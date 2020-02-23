Shekar Kapur, Kunal Kohli Agree With Rishi Kapoor’s Advice For Contemporary Directors

On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor shared a piece of advice for contemporary directors, posting a behind the scenes image from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. The actor pointed at how the director of the film, Vijay Anand, was in close proximity to the actor, his late uncle, Shammi Kapoor, whereas directors of today tend to observe their actors from the monitor. He wrote that working in front of the monitor should be the Director of Photography's job.

Sharing the image, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "For today's directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform In close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That's for the DOP." (sic)

For today’s directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform In close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That’s for the DOP. pic.twitter.com/c5RusGSkJA — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

Filmmaker Shekar Kapur agreed with Rishi and tweeted, "Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It's a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots.." (sic)

Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It’s a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots.. https://t.co/JsW3Drq0IJ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was also of the same opinion as he tweeted, "I sit as close to the star only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what's being said in the shot." (sic)

I sit as close to the 🎥 only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what’s being said in the shot. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 23, 2020

On the work front, Rishi was last seen in The Body, starring alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika. The Body was a remake of a Spanish thriller film of the same name. Rishi also starred in the Netflix film Rajma Chawal.

