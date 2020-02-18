Shekhar Kapur Is Unhappy With Mr India 2 Announcement!

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur isn't very happy with the announcement of Mr India 2 and openly condemns the same on his Twitter page. It all happened when director Ali Abbas Zafar announced on his Twitter page that he is all set to make a trilogy based on the classic film, Mr India, in collaboration with the production company Zee Studios.

He had tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

While some fans rejoiced after coming across Ali's announcement, some also warned the filmmaker not to mess with the classic film.

A netizen wrote, "It is completely a bad idea.... This film should not remade for its cult classic status. No one ever can match #Sridevi ji 's powerhouse performance and screen presence and #Amrish ji's stealer act. It will fail vary badly. @shekharkapur Sir plz kuch karo. @BoneyKapoor Sir plzz."

To which Shekhar Kapur replied, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

However, Shariq Patel, the CEO of Zee Studios, has claimed that Mr India 2 will not be the sequel to the Shekhar Gupta's 1987 film. He had told the media, "We are excited to have Ali on board for 'Mr. India'. This not a part 2 or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a reimagining of the iconic classic."

(Social media posts are unedited.)