Shekhar Kapur Reacts To AR Rahman's Revelation That There's A Gang Working Against Him

A couple of days ago, music maestro AR Rahman gave a surprising statement while speaking to Radio Mirchi, and said that there's a gang in Bollywood which is spreading false rumours about him. And owing to the same reason, he is getting less projects in Bollywood. Rahman made this revelation when he was asked why he is not composing more music for Bollywood.

AR Rahman On Getting Less Bollywood Films: There's A Whole Gang Working Against Me

He said, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reacted to Rahman's statement and tweeted, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.."

After Shekhar Kapur's tweet, many netizens shared their opinion on Rahman's statement.

A user wrote, "Gangs are against A R Rahman as well. Now we can understand, how tough is it for a outsider. Johar's, Khan's, Bhatt's kapoors have taken Bollywood as their family business."

Another user wrote, "Now one can imagine what Sushant, Kangana and others would have gone through... Staying in Bollywood among these insecure people is not easy and not every one can handle this tremendous pressure. It's high time audience take the charge and finish this gangs by standing together."

