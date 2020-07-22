Shekhar Kapur Says He Will Dedicate Paani To Sushant Singh Rajput If The Film Ever Gets Made

Shekhar Kapur Says Paani Has To Be Made With Partners Who Walk With Humility, Not With Arrogance

The Masoom director took to his Twitter page and wrote, "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."

Sushant Was Quite Excited About Paani

"He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there," recalled Shekhar Kapur in a recent interview.

The filmmaker even revealed that Sushant was fully immersed in the character from Paani, Gora, and would call him up at 2 or 3 in the night or come over to discuss the smallest details. The film had become an 'addiction' for him.

Unfortunately, Paani Got Shelved Because Of This Reason

Paani couldn't be made because of creative differences between Shekhar Kapur and Aditya Chopra. In 2016, Kapur had expressed his devastation that Paani could not be made and tweeted, "Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I've never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did. To which, Sushant had replied, "I will be ever obliged to you sir for things I have learned or rather 'unlearned' because of you. Respect."

Sushant Was Heartbroken When Paani Got Shelved

Speaking about how Sushant reacted when Paani got shelved, Shekhar shared in a recent Instagram live session, "Jab film bandh ho gayi (When the film was shelved ) and he realised he wasn't doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath (He cried a lot, I also cried a lot. I cried whenever he cried) because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it."