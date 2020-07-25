Shekhar Kapur Shares Unseen Photo From His Research Bank For Paani Which Was To Star Sushant

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur were to team up for an ambitious film titled Paani, under Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films production. Unfortunately, the film got shelved owing to creative differences between the makers.

Recently, Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter page to share a research still from his shelved film Paani. The filmmaker also revealed the plot of the film.

He tweeted, "Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It's a cautionary tale of what's coming if we're not careful."

Speaking about the film in 2010 at Cannes, Kapur had revealed, "It is the story of young love caught in the flurry of conflict between two cities, one rich and waterful, the other poor and waterless where water rats are forced to steal the precious liquid."

A few days ago, Shekhar Kapur had announced that he would dedicate Paani to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput if the film ever gets made. He had further added that the film has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.

Earlier, the filmmaker had revealed that Sushant had cried his heart out when Paani got shelved. He also said that Sushant was fully immersed in the character from Paani, Gora, and would call him up at 2 or 3 in the night or come over to discuss the smallest details. The film had become an 'addiction' for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 and the police confirmed his death by suicide.

ALSO READ: SSR Death: PM Modi Acknowledges Subramanian Swamy's Letter Seeking A CBI Inquiry

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Gets A Perfect IMDb Rating Of 10/10