Shekhar Suman On Rhea's Sudden Decision To Open Up: What Took Her 60-70 Days To Come Out?

Shekhar Suman Calls Rhea Chakraborty's Interviews A 'PR Stunt'

The actor told Hindustan Times, "What she did is called cleaning up the image in front of a huge audience so that they empathise and sympathise with her and say ‘oh she has been demonised', ‘this is some witch hunt going on', ‘poor thing, hear her out' etc. Everybody needs a chance to share their side of the story, so does she. But what took her 60-70 days to come out?"

Shekhar Suman Says He Felt Rhea's Answers Were Well-Rehearsed

Clarifying that he is not passing judgement, Shekhar told the tabloid, "You can't call anyone a criminal unless convicted. Investigation is on and we'll get to know the truth. My point is, if Rhea hasn't done anything, then what took her so long to come out? I can understand she must've been sad and upset but then there was so much being said against her; she should've clarified all that before. When I was watching her interview, I felt all her answers were well rehearsed, except when she said she never did drugs."

Shekhar Suman Says People Are Running Business Out Of Sushant's Death Case

Calling Sushant's death case a "mess right now", he continued, "The case has been sensationalised and people are running business out of it. The agenda-driven conversations need to stop. Let's just focus on understanding what took Sushant's life."

Earlier, Post Rhea's Interview, Shekhar Suman Had Voiced His Discontent

The actor had tweeted, "I must confess for a moment I was deceived by her performance and fell for her well-rehearsed emotionality..i got swayed by her tears and display of immaculate, manicured histrionics."