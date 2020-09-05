Shekhar Suman On Showik Chakraborty And Samuel Miranda's Arrest: The Small Fish Are Caught
The Central Bureau of Investigation's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has led to many revelations in the drug angle. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was the third Central agency to join the probe last month, and the team yesterday made their first big arrest. Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on account of procuring drugs.
After Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's arrest, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. He tweeted, "The first step toward success. congrats all of you. The small fish are caught. Now the time for the Big Sharks. I hope they are caught soon. The industry is cleaned up. The caucus is busted. The kingpins are arrested. Amen."
Shekhar Suman Has Been Vocal About SSR's Case
Shekhar has been very vocal about the case and was one of the first celebrities to call for CBI probe. He had also visited Sushant's family in Patna post the Bollywood actor's death. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also lauded the NCB for the arrests. She tweeted, "Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH!"
NCB Arrested Showik And Samuel On September 4
Apart from the CBI, the case is currently being investigated by the NCB and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The involvement of drugs in the case was first revealed by ED when Rhea's WhatsApp chats were accessed and they indicated several members named in the case had been using and procuring drugs.
Reports Suggest Rhea Could Be Next
Times Now reports are claiming that Rhea Chakraborty could be arrested next in the case, as her credit cards were used to procure the drugs. Hashtags like #RheaEndgame #RheaIsNext also trended on Twitter, post her bother's arrest on September 4.
