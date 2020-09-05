Shekhar Suman On Showik Chakraborty And Samuel Miranda's Arrest: The Small Fish Are Caught

Shekhar Suman Has Been Vocal About SSR's Case

Shekhar has been very vocal about the case and was one of the first celebrities to call for CBI probe. He had also visited Sushant's family in Patna post the Bollywood actor's death. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also lauded the NCB for the arrests. She tweeted, "Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH!"

NCB Arrested Showik And Samuel On September 4

Apart from the CBI, the case is currently being investigated by the NCB and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The involvement of drugs in the case was first revealed by ED when Rhea's WhatsApp chats were accessed and they indicated several members named in the case had been using and procuring drugs.

Reports Suggest Rhea Could Be Next

Times Now reports are claiming that Rhea Chakraborty could be arrested next in the case, as her credit cards were used to procure the drugs. Hashtags like #RheaEndgame #RheaIsNext also trended on Twitter, post her bother's arrest on September 4.