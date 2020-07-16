Shekhar Suman Reveals Why He Has Decided To Take A Backseat In 'Justice For Sushant' Crusade

Shekhar Says Sushant's Family's Complete Silence Is Making Him Very Uncomfortable To Go On

The actor tweeted,"Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that."

Shekhar Assured That He Will Continue To Support The Crusade

"But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force. you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice. Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39," wrote the actor.

"Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness. That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us," read his next tweet.

Shekhar Suman Denies Being Threatened

He wrote, "Let me make this very clear..ive not been threatened and i care a damn. im not backing out..i said im taking a back seat...there is a huge difference in there but let the family come forward and give some statement."

Shekhar Suman Says He Can't Let Down The Emotions Of Many People

"I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him," tweeted the actor.

Shekhar Is Optimistic About Seeking Justice For Sushant

"#JusticeforSushantforum goes ahead with full force.We are hopefully nearing a #CBIEnquiryForSushant with @Swamy39 stepping in.Let's hope more powerful politicians and more powerful ppl from the film industry join in. Amen," read his tweet.