Shekhar Suman Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Statements; Says 'I Was Deceived By Her Performance'
Shekhar Suman who has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has opened up about Rhea Chakraborty's video statement to several news channels. Yesterday, Rhea spoke to new channels and shared her side of the story. While many are still calling for her arrest, Shekhar Suman says he was almost deceived by her (Rhea).
Shekhar Suman took to Twitter on Friday and reacted to Rhea's statements. He wrote, "I must confess for a moment I was deceived by her performance and fell for her well-rehearsed emotionality..i got swayed by her tears and display of immaculate, manicured histrionics. Then suddenly Sushant came into my dreams and told me 'don't believe her'."
Rhea's Claims
Rhea went on to make several claims during her interview including, Sushant being afraid of flying, and that he didn't leave his hotel room while in Paris on their Europe trip. And she also said that the actor had met a psychiatrist in 2013, who prescribed him Modafinil.
Sushant's Family Lawyer On Rhea's Statement
Sushant's family lawyer also reacted to the statements saying, Rhea was ‘tying herself in knots' by making statements regarding SSR's deteriorating mental health. "In the interview, Rhea said that Sushant developed serious mental health issues during his Europe trip last year. If he was really disturbed, then she is seriously obligated to inform Sushant's family. By making these statements she is only tying herself in knots. Even if we assume all that she said was correct, but it would still not justify her actions. The original charge is abetment to suicide and her conduct points towards her role in the incident," Vikas Singh said.
Sushant's Family Also Slammed Rhea For Her Comments
On the other hand, as channels started to promote their interviews with Rhea, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti said it would be an "utter disgrace" if the interview is aired on a national platform.
