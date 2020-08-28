Shekhar Suman Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Statements; Says 'I Was Deceived By Her Performance'

Rhea's Claims

Rhea went on to make several claims during her interview including, Sushant being afraid of flying, and that he didn't leave his hotel room while in Paris on their Europe trip. And she also said that the actor had met a psychiatrist in 2013, who prescribed him Modafinil.

Sushant's Family Lawyer On Rhea's Statement

Sushant's family lawyer also reacted to the statements saying, Rhea was ‘tying herself in knots' by making statements regarding SSR's deteriorating mental health. "In the interview, Rhea said that Sushant developed serious mental health issues during his Europe trip last year. If he was really disturbed, then she is seriously obligated to inform Sushant's family. By making these statements she is only tying herself in knots. Even if we assume all that she said was correct, but it would still not justify her actions. The original charge is abetment to suicide and her conduct points towards her role in the incident," Vikas Singh said.

Sushant's Family Also Slammed Rhea For Her Comments

On the other hand, as channels started to promote their interviews with Rhea, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti said it would be an "utter disgrace" if the interview is aired on a national platform.