Shekhar Suman Says 'We Cannot Grudge If Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is Not Coming Forward'

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, many netizens vowed to bring justice to the deceased actor and his family. Though the Mumbai Police is investigating the case diligently and has interrogated a lot of people including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, many netizens requested the government for a CBI enquiry. Apart from the netizens, actor Shekhar Suman also requested the same and many people came out in his support!

Yesterday, many people lit candles/diyas and came together for a peaceful digital protest on Twitter. The hashtag #Candles4SSR trended on Twitter and has garnered more than one million posts under its name. Many celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Mukesh Chhabra and Shekhar Suman joined the digital protest.

A few hours ago, Shekhar Suman tweeted, "You can literally feel that the entire world is now joining hands with us in the movement #justiceforSushantforum we all started.The positive forces are coming together to create a tsunami which will engulf the entire nation in time to come.#CBIEnquiryForSSR."

In another tweet, he wrote, "We cannot grudge if Sushant's family is not coming forward. We should respect their personal space. We shld not even get into the reasons behind it. We should just follow our hearts. Nothing else matters except Sushant and only Sushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR."

He further tweeted, "Our focus has to be just ONE thing.#CBIEnquiryForSSR. I feel his death is being used to settle personal scores, create fake stories for commercial purposes, useless TV debates, enemities, accusations and endless allegations. Have a heart. Just fight for justice."

Shekhar also urged TV channels to support the cause and tweeted, "Yes Arnab is supporting the cause, kudos to him. But this too happened bcoz all of us raised a strong voice that the national tv was ignoring his death. We request all the other channels to also take it up ev day. Thank you."

